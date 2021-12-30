New DBS preview shows us all the power of Gohan

Gohan was one of the most important (and powerful) characters in Dragon Ball ZHowever, the same cannot be said of his participation in Super. The Saiyan went into the background while Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors dealt with every threat in the series, but it looks like that will eventually change with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a new film in the saga that will hit theaters in 2022.

Previously we already had a teaser trailer that showed us Gohan ready to fight, and now an extended version has been released where we can see the Saiyan unleash all its power against, who we believe, will be the new antagonists of the film.

Even the latest promo material says that Gohan has “the strength even greater than his father, Goku ?!” He gotta do something major in the movie! 😤🔥 Will share translations from that promo material later today 😉#DragonBallSuperSuperHero pic.twitter.com/mwr9mgJokK – SUPER ク ロ ニ ク ル  (@DBSChronicles) December 30, 2021

Interestingly, the new promotional material for the film also reveals that Gohan has now managed to overcome the power of Goku, something that surely was not easy to achieve. Everything indicates that Gohan will finally redeem himself in this feature film and we will have an epic battle on our hands when DBS: Super Hero hit the big screen next year.

Editor’s note: Gohan is one of my favorite characters in all of Dragon Ball, so it was about time his authors finally brought him back to the front lines in one way or another. It’s hard to believe that he has already surpassed Goku in terms of power, and we will have to wait until we see Super Hero to find out if this was true or not.

Via: ComicBook