New cryptocurrency scam in Spain with a pyramid system

More than 5 million Spaniards invest in cryptocurrencies and unfortunately scams and scams grow at the same rate. On this occasion, La Benemérita has arrested in Valencia a man of Portuguese nationality who had set up a ponzi scheme to deceive his clients. Those affected contributed an amount of money in cryptocurrencies in exchange for a guaranteed return. These types of scams induce users to pay by making them believe that their capital is going to multiply with successful investments in digital currencies. The reality is that they only charge a percentage of profitability as long as other possible victims are added. As long as investors do not demand the full reimbursement of their investment, the system works, but when this happens the creator usually disappears, taking all the capital.

Bitdrop operation

The telematic crimes brigade of the Civil Guard broke into the home of the alleged fraudster on December 2 and seized all kinds of computer material. He also seized 13 high-end cars owned by the detainee. The operation has been carried out in Valencia but the scam also occurred in other countries such as Portugal, Switzerland or Luxembourg. The modus operandi was similar to other similar scams with pyramid schemes. The alleged offender advertised on social media, sporting events and even radio shows promising a 2.5% minimum return thanks to his expertise in investing capital in digital assets.