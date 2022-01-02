New cryptocurrency scam in Spain with a pyramid system

The Civil Guard has arrested an alleged scammer who had set up a pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies where he guaranteed a 2.5% weekly profitability and that he could have scammed about 3 million euros. It is not the first time that the authorities have dismantled a pyramid scheme of these characteristics in Spain.
More than 5 million Spaniards invest in cryptocurrencies and unfortunately scams and scams grow at the same rate. On this occasion, La Benemérita has arrested in Valencia a man of Portuguese nationality who had set up a ponzi scheme to deceive his clients. Those affected contributed an amount of money in cryptocurrencies in exchange for a guaranteed return. These types of scams induce users to pay by making them believe that their capital is going to multiply with successful investments in digital currencies. The reality is that they only charge a percentage of profitability as long as other possible victims are added. As long as investors do not demand the full reimbursement of their investment, the system works, but when this happens the creator usually disappears, taking all the capital.
Bitdrop operation
The telematic crimes brigade of the Civil Guard broke into the home of the alleged fraudster on December 2 and seized all kinds of computer material. He also seized 13 high-end cars owned by the detainee. The operation has been carried out in Valencia but the scam also occurred in other countries such as Portugal, Switzerland or Luxembourg. The modus operandi was similar to other similar scams with pyramid schemes. The alleged offender advertised on social media, sporting events and even radio shows promising a 2.5% minimum return thanks to his expertise in investing capital in digital assets.
It is not the first time that we have seen a similar case in Spain. A few months ago the National Police dismantled Arbistar and there are other pyramid schemes like Nimbus that are also in question. The most high-profile operation was the arrest of Gonzalo Sapiña, known on social networks as GNZ Trading who was arrested in Andorra precisely for cheating with a trading academy.
Tips for investing in cryptocurrencies
They are fashionable and you can earn a lot of money but you can also lose all the heritage. To invest in cryptocurrencies, the most important thing is to understand them and manage the exchanges where the investments will be made. The most famous are Coinbase, Binance or Kucoin. Next we are going to list a series of tips so that your investments have greater guarantees of success.
- Train yourself and learn to invest in cryptocurrencies. On the web you can find very useful paid or free training.
- Invest only the capital that you will not need in the medium or long term.
- You must understand that “cryptos” are very volatile and there can be very sharp price fluctuations.
- Try not to use leveraged products where you actually invest borrowed money. They are known as futures and have a very high risk.
- Remember that the most stable or solid digital assets are Bitcoin and Ethereum. If you invest in other currencies make sure you know the project.
- Run away from any service that guarantees you profitability. Remember, nobody gives hard to pesetas.