Covid test: A new test developed by scientists at the University of Aberdeen that uses AI-assisted technology. It has been shown to be almost one hundred percent accurate in detecting antibodies COVID.

An Informed Accuracy That Would Surpass Existing COVID Tests

The Universal EpitoGen SARS-Cov-2 test passed the penultimate round of quality assurance evaluations from the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC). This, with reported accuracy that would surpass existing COVID tests.

In the NIBSC assessment, the Universal EpitoGen Test detected antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. From patient samples with more than 99.5% precision and 98.5% specificity.

Unlike the “traditional” tests currently in use, which may become less accurate as new variants emerge. The innovative EpitoGen technology is just as effective in detecting an antibody response to new variants without losing precision. Therefore, the new tests can be used to estimate the prevalence of variant strains circulating in the community, including the OMICRON variant.

Covid test: Funded by the Scottish Government Office of the Chief Scientist’s Office of the Scottish Government’s Rapid Response research program on COVID-19

Funded by the Scottish Government Office of the Chief Scientist on COVID-19 (RARC-19) Rapid Response research program. The team of scientists led by Professor Mirela Delibegovic from the University of Aberdeen joined. This, with industry partners Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd and colleagues at NHS Grampian. Which requires the development of these new tests using the innovative AI antibody technology known as EpitoGen.

The Universal EpitoGen test is part of a suite of tests currently in development. These include tests that can also assess the effectiveness of vaccines against new mutations and allow the incorporation of new mutations into existing tests in a matter of days. Something that is not possible with current technology.

Professor Mirela Delibegovic from the University of Aberdeen and academic leader of the project explains: “The news that our tests are so remarkably accurate is extremely exciting. Especially given the growing concern about the appearance of new variants.

“These tests can be adapted quickly and efficiently to incorporate new mutations. An important advance, as we are now realizing the importance of detecting and monitoring new variants of COVID.

The EpitoGen platform can be used for the development of diagnostic tests

“So having validation that this test has such a phenomenal level of precision is extremely encouraging and important.”

Dr Tiehui Wang, Director of Biologics at Vertebrate Antibodies Ltd, added: “Our EpitoGen platform is changing the paradigm in the serodiagnosis industry.

“In addition to COVID-19, the EpitoGen platform can be used for the development of highly sensitive and specific diagnostic tests for infectious and autoimmune diseases such as Lyme disease and type 1 diabetes. The team is now working on the development of para work on COVID-19 ”.

Dr Abdo Alnabulsi, COO of AIBIOLOGICS, who helped develop the technology, said: “Several international stakeholders are evaluating COVID-19 testing and the potential of the new EpitoGen platform with a view to being deployed in several different countries. ”.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …