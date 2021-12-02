The CAD files of the design of the possible new MacBook Air have been leaked, revealing what it could look like ahead of time.

After the launch of the new MacBook Pro, many details began to be speculated on what the new MacBook Air of the year 2022 could be like. In fact, we already saw some time ago some concepts of what the design of this team could be based on other releases Apple, something that created a lot of excitement in the market. Nevertheless, recently some more details have appeared related to this possible MacBook Air with M2 chip, revealing its possible design ahead of time.

As we mentioned, in this case from iDropNews have shared Some important details about what the new 2022 MacBook Air could look like, all in collaboration with LeaksApplePro.

Specific, have managed to obtain the supposed CAD files of the design of the MacBook Air 2022. In this way, if you have a viewer for these types of files, you can easily get from Google Drive them for free, so you can see the design ahead of time. Based on them, they have also created some renders that allow you to see what the new MacBook Air could look like in different colors.

In this way, the design of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip would not include a notch as it happens with the MacBook Pro. Furthermore, it is also quite striking that, According to these concepts, the MacBook Air would only include two USB-C ports, a Thunderbolt connector and the headphone jack. In this way, only one USB-C port would be moved to the other side of the equipment and the Thunderbolt connector would be added with respect to the current model.

However, it should also be noted that the origin of these CAD files is not yet certain, and the colors are also unknown in which the new 2022 MacBook Air will arrive, although it is true that there is less and less for us to see them officially.

