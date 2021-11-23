New clue suggests Andrew will return in No Way Home

A week ago we had the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the community was not very satisfied after neither Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in it. However, fans do not give up and believe that a recent photograph could suggest that at least one of them will participate in the film.

It happens that not long ago, Tom Holland and Garfield they were seen together at a party. Specifically, it is about the event Men of the Year, same that organizes the magazine GQ in Los Angeles. Well, it seems that both actors maintain a very good friendship, or at least this is what these photos suggest.

As you can see, the interaction between both actors contributed enough material so that the community will take this as a confirmation of the Spider-verse, although in reality it is only a simple hug between friends. Or maybe it is a clue?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17 this year.

Editor’s note: I think by now it is completely valid to think that both Maguire and Garfield will be present in the film. There is enough evidence to think this, and I don’t want to imagine how disappointing it would be if none of them show up.

Via: GQ Magazine