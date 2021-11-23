New clue suggests Andrew will return in No Way Home

0 COMMENTS
11/22/2021 7:46 pm
A week ago we had the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the community was not very satisfied after neither Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in it. However, fans do not give up and believe that a recent photograph could suggest that at least one of them will participate in the film.
It happens that not long ago, Tom Holland and Garfield they were seen together at a party. Specifically, it is about the event Men of the Year, same that organizes the magazine GQ in Los Angeles. Well, it seems that both actors maintain a very good friendship, or at least this is what these photos suggest.
Major moments only at #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/zAR3okQ0zd
– GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 19, 2021
As you can see, the interaction between both actors contributed enough material so that the community will take this as a confirmation of the Spider-verse, although in reality it is only a simple hug between friends. Or maybe it is a clue?
Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17 this year.
Editor’s note: I think by now it is completely valid to think that both Maguire and Garfield will be present in the film. There is enough evidence to think this, and I don’t want to imagine how disappointing it would be if none of them show up.
