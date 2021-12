Dying Light 2 It was a title that originally should have come out this week, however, you will remember that its authors decided to delay it until early 2022. Well, to calm your cravings, Techland showed us a new look at this game as part of The Game Awards 2021 and here you can see how it is.

Dying Light 2 will be available next February 4, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Via: The Game Awards 2021