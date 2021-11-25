New characters arrive in the Hinokami Chronicles

Although Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is a great game for fans, the lack of content has been one of the biggest problems with this title. Fortunately, CyberConnect2 has started offering a solution via free DLC. A couple of weeks ago two fighters joined, and right now you can already enjoy two more characters.

That’s right, the second free update of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available now, and introduces the demons Yahaba and Susamaru to the repertoire of characters. And if that was not enough, PS5, Xbox Series X and PC users can now enjoy 60fps mode. A pleasant surprise that will undoubtedly make more than one happy.

This is not all that will come to the game. In the future we will see the third free update, which will add two more characters. Regrettably, at the moment it is unknown who they will be and when they will be available. Considering that the anime of Demon Slayer is about to start a new arc, maybe we will see the hunter Tengen Uzui and the demon Daki.

In related matters, a woman was arrested for selling desserts from Demon Slayer. In the same way, this is how the characters in this anime would look in real life.

Via: Gematsu