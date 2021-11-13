Among the many complications of type 2 diabetes. The development of cardiovascular disease and worse clinical outcomes after cardiovascular events – especially heart attacks, can be of particular concern.

A recent study published in the journal Diabetes . It suggests the lack of a specific molecule in red blood cells. It can be the root of vascular complications induced by type 2 diabetes.

In recent years, research has shown that these specialized cells undergo various changes. And they can become dysfunctional in people with this form of diabetes.

Changes in red blood cells

Red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. They also carry carbon dioxide back to the lungs to exhale. In a lesser known but equally crucial role. Red blood cells play a role in maintaining cardiovascular balance.

This is achieved in part by producing nitric oxide.

The body uses nitric oxide to widen the blood vessels.

Researchers have noted that red blood cells in people with type 2 diabetes have a reduced ability to produce nitric oxide. This can lead to constriction of the coronary arteries.

Type 2 diabetes can also affect the release of adenosine triphosphate by red blood cells. This is the main molecule for storing and transferring energy within the body.

Another change in red blood cells in people with diabetes is increased formation of reactive oxygen species. The presence of these molecules can lead to increased plaque formation on the inner walls of the arteries, a health problem called atherosclerosis.

Red blood cells could explain these dysfunctions

In the new study, researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden investigated what molecular changes within red blood cells could explain these dysfunctions.

The team recruited 36 participants with type 2 diabetes and 32 healthy participants who were not taking medication. And they had normal fasting glucose levels and no history of cardiovascular disease.

The importance of microRNA-210

The researchers found that the red blood cells of people with type 2 diabetes had much less microRNA-210 than those of healthy participants. MicroRNA molecules occur naturally and regulate cellular functions, including vascular activity.

The study showed that the reduction of microRNA-210 caused changes in the levels of specific vascular proteins. These alterations contributed to the development of endothelial dysfunction. He is the thin membrane that lines the heart and blood vessels.

The researchers also found that atherosclerotic plaques taken from participants with type 2 diabetes had lower levels of microRNA-210 than those from healthy participants.

The potential treatment for endothelial dysfunction

Furthermore, glycemic control through medication did not appear to have a significant influence on the detrimental effects of changes in red blood cells in participants with type 2 diabetes.

In the conclusion of the study article, the researchers write that increasing red blood cell microRNA-210 levels has the potential to be an effective treatment for endothelial dysfunction and help prevent vascular injury in people with type 2 diabetes.

