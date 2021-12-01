In a new book, it is revealed that George RR Martin began to worry about Game of Thrones after the fifth season. Read everything he said Here!

In the new book of Andrew Miller, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, it is explained as George RR Martin began to worry about game of Thrones after the fifth season. Not exactly Martin who speaks, but is your representative Paul hass.

In the book, Hass makes quite an interesting statement. “George love to Dan and Dave, but after the fifth season he began to worry about the path that they [estaban tomando] because George knows where the story had to go “. And finally, the representative said that “George started to say ‘they are not following my lead’. The first five seasons strictly followed the map of George. Then, they went off the plan George“.

The Serie game of Thrones I had a problem. Until the fifth season, the books were adapted but from the sixth they were no longer adapted. This is because the books are still coming out, so we won’t know how it would have ended game of Thrones until Martin publish the last book in the saga A song of Ice and Fire.

The mystery in which the series revolved was who was going to sit on the iron throne. In the series, spoiler alert, it was Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) who occupied this place, something that surprised most of the fans of the series who had bet on who they considered would sit on the throne. But according to HassMartin still hasn’t told anyone who will sit on the throne.

Although Martin much does not want the last seasons of Game of Thrones, if you’re pretty excited for the prequel House of the Dragon. The writer said “I always thought it was a very good story, it’s one that I like, so I’m really looking forward to seeing it come to life on screen. And of course I want to see the dragons. Obviously, I love dragons. On GOT we had only three, but in this series we’re going to be like 17“.

House of dragons It does not have a release date yet, but it will arrive in 2022. And the writer is expected to release the last and seventh book in the saga at some point, which will be titled Spring dream.

