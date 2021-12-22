We missed that Michael C. Hall’s character (Six feet underground) will again demonstrate your forensic analysis skills, but not evidence concealment, in Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021) until he finally did it in the episode “H Is for Hero” (1×04), during a fantastic scene with his imaginary Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter). And, to the joy of the spectators who longed for him after he finished Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013), has once again used them in “Skin of Her Teeth” (1×07).

The veteran New York director Sanford bookstaver (House), which had already given us “Smoke Signals” (1×03) and the aforementioned “H Is for Hero”, returns to the controls of the most recent chapter. And like the libretto of the previous one, “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches” (1×06), this one has been handwritten by a novice screenwriter, Kirsa Rein, and another with more experience, Veronica West, who has also been in the template of Orange Is the New Black (Jenji Kohan, 2013-2019) or See (Steven Knight, since 2019) as well as being the executive editor of the story here.

Redefining what we’ve seen so far in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

“Skin of Her Teeth” has in certain sequences the true dense and haunting atmosphere from Dexter, which we know perfectly after eight lovely bloody seasons, which does not seem easy to elaborate and which holds up very well with the insistent voice in off traditional, the score of Pat irwin (Bored to death) much more present and echoes of the one that Daniel Licht composed for the original series. As well as the game of cat and mouse when applied to the hunt carried out by Dexter Morgan himself and not the one that looms over him.

In addition, they provide us soon a moment in which his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), is shown as the homicidal replica of his father in a visual simile with a light montage, the appropriate detail shots and the use of slow motion to discover that it is not of the protagonist but of the budding youngster with a mobile chopping block. And finally, Dexter: New Blood provides us with another aspect of the first television fiction that we longed for: the confrontations with the main antagonists and the duel beyond words that is produced.

They seem to paint clubs for Dexter Morgan

In a certain scene, on the other hand, there is a turn alarming that redefines, not only the situation, but also behaviors and previous interactions of a key character and that gives them a deep sense of the twisted; Y an indisputable coherence regarding the violent trajectory of the elusive coroner. Not that it surprises us too much; we just like it. Like the similarities between the experiences of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) and those of the Morgans, with those peculiarities that explain why it is what it is and behaves as it behaves.

Because of the way that Clyde Phillips and his writers have put together the plot of Dexter: New Blood, it is achieved an unexpected effect in viewers during “Skin of Her Teeth”: with the revelation of his true nature, we went from grief and disgust to seeing the fundamental villain as a truly obnoxious being without justification in his serious psychological problems.

Thus, the endeavor of Dexter Morgan, for whom it now seems that they paint clubs, is grounded in the right way in the narrative field and of the demons that are conjured and that must be satisfied. And, behind a familiar face, the cliffhanger With which it culminates, it promises us an appetizing and intense final stretch.