In August 2020, the incredible new Black Myth Wukong, a title developed by Game Science Studio that left the gaming community extremely excited. After seeing how your first gameplay was enjoying great success, with more than 10 million visits, the studio stopped giving much more details and focused on development. But now, new Black Myth Wukong artworks have come to light that have revealed various locations and enemies.

Without further ado, we leave you with the new artworks by Black Myth Wukong (via artstation), which have allowed us to take a new look at some of the locations that we will be able to visit, as well as some enemies that we will have to defeat throughout this interesting adventure.

Unreal Engine 5 Spectacular New Black Myth Wukong Gameplay Revealed

Game Science Studio intends to release Black Myth Wukong for Xbox Series X | S, PC, and PlayStation 5, but they still have no idea when it will be released. They already jokingly said that they hope not to take more than 500 years. So this incredible title that went viral overnight, grabbing all the looks and interests of developers around the world, have the time that is necessary in development, so that at its launch it will leave us all speechless. .