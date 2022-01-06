The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after previous outbreaks resulted in the slaughter of tens of millions of birds and trade restrictions.

“This time the situation is more difficult and riskier because we see more variants emerge, which makes it more difficult to monitor them,” OIE Director General Monique Eloit told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

“Ultimately the risk is that it mutates or mixes with a human flu virus that can be transmitted between humans, then suddenly it takes on a new dimension,” he added.

Fifteen countries have reported outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry between October and the end of December, mostly of the H5N1 strain. Italy was the worst affected country in Europe, with 285 outbreaks and almost four million birds culled, according to OIE data.

Outbreaks usually begin in the fall, when the infection spreads through migrating wild birds.

H5N1 is one of the few strains of bird flu that has passed to humans. In total, about 850 people have been reported to have been infected with the strain, of which half have died, according to the OIE.

Last year, several people were infected with the H5N6 strain in China, raising concern from some experts, who say that a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.