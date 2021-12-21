Wearing elegant looks with satin and sequin details to close the year is fine, but we cannot ignore the comfort offered by sports-inspired pieces to wear in all our looks, as they are. the shoes that accompany us day by day in our outfitsThat’s why we look to these New Balance news found at ASOS to color our steps before the year is out.

Iconic silhouettes with history are part of this list where New Balance shoes are allowed to intervene by color to turn them into full protagonists of outfits optimistic to close with style this 2021.

Tricolor 327 sneakers





Contracting the color pink with the green and the black, this New Balance 327 model is ideal for your more urban looks thanks to the balance of tones between the body of the shoe and its white sole.

You find them available for 100 euros.

New Balance 327 trainers in black, pink and green

Tricolor 327 sneakers





To add a touch of warmth to our outfits, we have colors like orange and red, which fit perfectly with looks of camel coats or khaki pants as a nod to the informality of the season.

You find them available for 100 euros.

New Balance 327 trainers in burgundy and orange

Sneakers 237





Referring to bright colors typical of spring, we have this pair of model 237, with yellow and green tones that refer us to a botanical inspiration view on this design with futuristic airs that we love.

You find them available for 100 euros.

New Balance 237 Trainers In Yellow And Green

Animal print sneakers





Because, much better than a color, we can use a pattern that turns all eyes to our feet, like this model 327 with leopard motif on the heel as a detail that makes it unique.

You find them only at ASOS, available for 100 euros.

New Balance 327 Exclusive To ASOS Animal Print Color Block Trainers In Black

327 premium yellow sneakers





How to walk with the sun’s rays on our feet: this is what it feels like to wear this New Balance model 327 that, without a doubt, will also accompany you with all your outfits for next summer.

You find them reduced from 154.99 to 80.95 euros.

New Balance 327 Premium Trainers In Yellow And White

Orange and turquoise sneakers





Two striking colors that contrast each other are a great option to wear in sports shoes, and this interpretation of the 237 from New Balance offers us the color orange and turquoise in a totally explosive version that we will not want to stop showing off.

You find them available for 90 euros.

New Balance 237 trainers in turquoise

Multicolor color block sneakers





A retro design that takes us back to the essence of sportswear from the eighties is what we see in this model 237, with multiple colors in its construction to make it the definitive footwear for all the looks with which you conquer the street.

You find them reduced from 100 to 70 euros.

New Balance 237 Color Block Trainers In Green

Images | Unsplash | ASOS

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.