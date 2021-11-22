New Avengers: The Escape and the beginning of a new era the Avengers

New Avengers: La Fugue is the new installment of The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, an unmissable work for any good fan of the greatest heroes on the planet

SMASH, Marvel Comics México and Salvat bring you The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, a series of stories that every good fan of La Casa de las Ideas should collect, and this time we bring you New Avengers: La Fugue.

After the events of Avengers: Disunited, the spirits of the most powerful team on the planet are in tatters. As if that were not enough, thanks to Electro, chaos breaks out when several prisoners from La Balsa prison escape.

In this chaos Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch came up with a disruptive idea, starting from scratch with the Avengers and starting a new era from the schism that Scarlet Witch left in his madness (something that would give rise to House of M later) .

“They were going through all the books, and when we got to Avengers, Mark Millar and I were talking a lot… We were just complaining, saying things like, ‘Why aren’t they really the most powerful heroes on Earth?… ”

New blood in the Avengers

Bendis knew that if the Avengers legacy carried on, his lineup should have some luxurious additions, to which he proposed the arrival of Spider-Man and Wolverine.

“I replied, ‘Yeah, why isn’t Avengers a book made up of the coolest guys? Why doesn’t it have characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine? ‘ Then a ruckus broke out in the room…. As soon as I said that Spider-Man should be an Avenger, people were pounding the table saying, ‘SPIDER-MAN NEVER BE AN AVENGER! ‘… ”.

This is how an idea that in principle would be rejected by several would become a reality that would revitalize one of Marvel’s flagship titles

“I looked at Joe (Quesada, Marvel editor) and I literally saw cartoon dollar signs in his eyes because they knew that if something was causing so much chaos in the room, it was going to happen.”

New Avengers: The Escape would become the first event of several stories that marked the 21st century for Marvel, but Bendis recalled that that meeting that defined the direction of the title would open the door to the Avengers.

I loved Avengers. It was the first comic I bought. So while we were in the meeting, I went up to Joe and said, ‘If it’s not too late, I want to write Avengers.’ And he said, ‘Oh, I know. You are typing “Avengers.” I said, “I thought you wanted Mark (Waid) to write it.” He said, ‘He doesn’t want to, and I don’t care which one of you writes it.’ Either way, I win.

Don’t hesitate any longer and get New Avengers: The Breakout, the thirty-second volume of The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels.

