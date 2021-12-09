It is expected for next December 16, 2022, but little by little we know more details of the plot of Avatar 2. It is many years waiting for the promised sequel to James Cameron that continues the story of the Na’vi inhabitants of Pandora.

Producer Jon Landau has revealed some details of the story that will take place in next year’s guaranteed success in an interview with Total Film Magazine. We will only have to wait if Avatar 2 manages to snatch the position from the first installment of the film, and even improve the second position of Avengers: Endgame -Film that, incidentally, momentarily managed to separate the film from Cameron.

In any case, we now know that Avatar 2 will follow, once again, in the footsteps of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in his life in Pandora. Now, and with years in between, he will also talk about the character’s family and Neytiri, as well as his attempt to keep them safe. Again, the natives of Pandora will have to face the ravages of human mining operations. This time, and here comes the new from Avatar 2, the inhabitants of the forested planet will have to flee to the reefs. From the dense forests of Pandora you will pass to a completely aquatic world.

“I think the story of Avatar 2, and the strength of the story, is what Jim [Cameron] he always does in any of his films – he writes about universal themes that are more important than any genre. And if you think about this, there really isn’t a more universal theme than family. At the center of each of our aftermath is the Sully family. What are the dynamics that parents go through to protect their family? “ Jon landau

Few details have emerged about Avatar 2, but Landau has given an important fact about the future of the Cameron saga: Sully will continue to be the center of the plot from a family point of view.

Now we just have to wait one more year to see one of the films that promise to change science fiction cinema; Cameron spoke of the number of technical innovations it took to record the aquatic scenes more realistically. Beyond a few photos of the production, the confirmation that in this new installment the fantastic horses that we saw in the first film will appear again and that we will keep the villains headlines, little else has been known about one of the best secrets saved from the cinema.