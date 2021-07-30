More than 3 years ago, Atomic Heart was officially presented, and even after its gameplay trailer shown at the last joint Xbox and Bethesda conference during E3 2021, we still don’t know for sure what will await us. Atomic Heart is a game developed by the Mudfish studio and is about a first-person action adventure set in a dystopian reality, set in the Soviet Union to face hordes of robots.

Definitely, Atomic Heart is shaping up to be a strange crossover between a Soviet-themed Bioshock Infinite and one of Black Mirror’s weirdest episodes, something the developers have cited as inspiration. The main character will be the special agent P-3, who after a failed landing in the company ‘3826’ tries to discover what went wrong and clean a factory of the crazed robots. While we wait for new details, new images of Atomic Heart have been revealed, after seeing some amazing game screenshots a few weeks ago.

Atomic Heart developers claim game is over

These images of Atomic Heart that you are being able to see, have been shared by Jamie moran via Twitter. Finally, we remind you that while we wait for an exact release date, Atomic Heart will arrive on the same day of its launch on Xbox Game Pass. Ready to receive a large number of weapons and destroy many robots and others something more dangerous like a huge robot with tentacles? All this and more awaits us in the crazy world of Atomic Heart.