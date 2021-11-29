At the time of choosing router for home, one of the most important options in recent years are gaming models or for advanced players who seek to make the most of their connections and scratch a few milliseconds in the delay to the game servers.

ASUS is one of the manufacturers that is betting the most on this type of device and they have just announced the birth of the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000, a high-performance model that will come with the latest in technology and specifications.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000, technical specifications

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Kind of team: Gaming router Wireless interface: WiFi 6 dual band with 1148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz and another 4808 Mbps on the 5 GHz Technologies: $ antennas, 160 MHz channels, OFDMA, MU-MIMO, AiMesh. Wired connections: 4 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps for LAN, 1 x 2.5G WAN / LAN, 1 x 2.5G LAN, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0 Dimensions: 337.7 x 196.0 x 220.9 mm Weight: 1121.4 g





We are faced with a router with the increasingly common upside down “spider” shape, with four steerable gain alga antennas and a 337.7 x 196.0 x 220.9 mm body. Inside it has been chosen to incorporate a powerful 64-bit quad-core processor at 2 GHz with 1 GB RAM and a Broadcom chipset for managing the WiFi 6 network.

The equipment is capable of establishing a dual band wireless access point with up to 1148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz and others 4808 Mbps on the 5 GHz under the WiFi 6 standard, thanks to the use of 160 MHz channels and technologies such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO.

The wired connections are the most powerful on the market, offering the router two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, one of them configurable as WAN or LAN, and that can be combined with another of the four available at 1 Gbps to get a 3.5 Gbps channel.

They have also incorporated a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port to connect disks and memories that we want to share on the network and other USB 2.0 for peripherals like printers.





Regarding the specific functions for players, according to the manufacturer the router is designed to improve access to games from PCs and consoles, being compatible with PS5, Xbox X and Nintendo Switch and offering specific functions that reduce delay, prevent jitter and above all lower the ping to give users a millisecond head start in the most demanding games.

These special functionalities for players can be configured from the router menu, but if we do not want to complicate ourselves, the easiest thing is to connect the console or PC to the LAN-1 port and the equipment will automatically prioritize the traffic of this connection over the rest.

Price and availability

The new ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router already appears on the manufacturer’s website, but they have not yet published prices or dates of sale of the equipment.

More information | ASUS