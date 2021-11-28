The Pueblo Caamaño complex concentrates homes, commercial premises and offices in a section of Pilar that is very crowded at km 46

When the year begins to pass its last weeks, it is confirmed that Pilar’s party continues to attract investments and end users who choose to start or reside in this northern part of Greater Buenos Aires (GBA).

The construction of apartments and the commercialization of lots proliferate, mostly a few blocks from the Pilar de la Panamericana branch, between Km 42 and 57, where they currently stand more than 800 homes, only in this section, in different private urbanizations.

We are facing the third historical wave of migration to the suburban, where those who bought privileged quality of life near green and good access (Pérez de Graffe)

This was ratified by Infobae Daniela Pérez de Graffe, commercial director of Grupo Coria, “we are facing the third great historical wave of migration to the suburban, where those who bought privileged the quality of life near the green and good access, the cost of the m2, times and terms of works, and an educational offer and recreation in constant growth ”.

Among the options, this company operates two neighborhoods: Cañada Village 3 and Altos de la Cañada. Both at Km 56 of the Pilar de la Panamericana branch.

In Cañada Village 3 this weekend the first families move to the neighborhood located near Km 56

“In Altos de la Cañada the work is advanced and we have the first deliveries scheduled for January 2022 and in the case of Cañada Village 3 with great pride we tell that this weekend the first families move to the neighborhood”Added Pérez de Graffe.

In their original idea, they were gated communities with lots of approximately 400 m2, but later duplexes and apartments were added to complement the diversity of the urbanization. The Cañada de Pilar.

The 2 and 3 room apartments are delivered equipped, including wardrobe interiors, low consumption LED lighting; full kitchen with under counter, pantry, granite countertops, among other accessories. Units include utility room and galleries. The expenses are around $ 6,000 per month, approximately.

The 2 and 3 room apartments are delivered equipped, including wardrobe interiors, low consumption LED lighting; full kitchen with under counter, pantry, granite countertops

Pérez de Graffe pointed out that “the units have payment options in installments, the reference values ​​range between USD 62,600 and USD 99,400 and they propose a financing scheme. The plan consists of paying, from the signing of the ticket and during the progress of the work, paying 60% in dollars (30% advance plus 30% reinforcements and possession) and 40% of the value of the unit, it is financed in quotas in pesos up to 10 years adjusted by the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAC) Index ”.

Render of Altos de la Cañada

For example, for a 3-room unit in Altos de la Cañada that costs USD 70,000 are paid at the signing of the ticket USD 21,000, then reinforcements until adding USD 14,000 already possession USD 7,000 On the day the owner receives the key, one month after possession, payment fees start to be paid. $ 77,552 adjusted by the CAC index.

The units reserved with USD 2,000, and the payment format selected by the client is established, which can be counted, counted in installments as the work progresses, or with financing in dollars or pesos. They are marketed through the real estate agency Marian Otero Propiedades for which they pay 4% commission at the time of purchase.

Between apartments and houses, more than 800 homes are currently being built in Pilar

According to experts, the most wanted properties are those of ample dimensions (more than 130 m2), bright and in addition to the bedrooms, that have a functional space that can be used as a playroom, desk or for teleworking, and that the neighborhood between the common areas offers the possibility of doing coworking. Nor can each unit lack a gallery with its own grill and swimming pool.

Positioning

Being in the vicinity of Km 56, the urbanizations are a few minutes from shopping, entertainment and gastronomy centers, supermarkets, educational establishments, universities, the Austral Hospital, and the Pilar Industrial Park. Factors that attract young families with children who choose to reside in the Pilarense urbanizations.

Another option is Villa del Lago, where the fifth of the apartment buildings was recently completed, and the pool on the shores of the lake.

Villa del Lago, where water and forestation are part of the ecosystem of the place

Mariana pomarada, manager of Castex Pilar, commented to Infobae, which, “is a condominium with units of 1, 2 and 3 rooms. They are low-rise buildings that blend in with the surrounding nature. On a 3.5-hectare property there is a lake and unrepeatable forest in Pilar. The design is simple and contemporary lines ”.

In the area there are low-rise buildings that blend in with the surrounding nature. The design is simple and contemporary lines (Pomarada)

Unit values ​​range from USD $ 80,000 to $ 150,000. Each apartment has its own balcony and garage. With large glass surfaces to enjoy the open views of the Central Park and the Lake.

There, the condominium units range from $ 80,000 to $ 150,000.

Among the most chosen, Pomarada, said that, “the public is demanding, they prefer Double Hermetic Glass (DVH) openings that provide thermal and acoustic insulation, ceramic or porcelain floors and heating and air conditioning system through split. They are also highly valued the grills on the balconies ”.

Combine residential and professional apt

Nearby there are other urbanizations, such as Estancias del Pilar and Pilará. They propose lots and houses, and the demand has grown to acquire apartments where those who buy them think about combining the residential and the labor market.

Felipe Gomez, commercial coordinator of the Teresa Urdapilleta Propiedades real estate, told Infobae, that, “it can be seen that different types of works are being started. On the one hand, the construction of 2-room apartments as in turn the so-called townhouses. In most of the lots there are works of houses for permanent housing, Pilar really went back to experiencing a building boom ”.

The construction of 2-room apartments is progressing, and in most of the lots there are house works, Pilar really experienced a building boom again (Gómez)

The apartments start from studio or loft. And you get to the 3 bedrooms. They have a range of values ​​from USD 150,000, approximately.

Estancias del Pilar, a mega project that continues to generate news and new neighbors who move to be close to the green and services

Another aspect highlighted by the real estate operators in Pilar is that the demand increasingly gives more importance to the amenities.

“A few years ago The most sought after were the countries with a golf course and certain amenities such as a restaurant and gym. Today the search is broader, be it for places that offer sports such as tennis, paddle tennis, soccer, squash, bike trails or lagoons to practice water sports. And at the same time that the common areas require maintenance that is not so expensive, and activities for the minors such as a neighborhood during the year and summer vacations ”, explained Gómez.

New

Real estate companies receive inquiries and carried out several operations during the year, especially on land that does not exceed the USD 100,000 and in neighborhoods where it can be built as soon as it is authorized.

Paired units will be built in El Olivar

“Much of the public is looking to build their first home after selling an apartment in CABA or if they have savings. But The construction of condominiums that propose apartments of 2 and 3 rooms grew”, Highlighted Infobae Adriana Gemignaniby Gemignani Propiedades.

In Del Viso, near the Pilar de la Panamericana branch and Ruta 26, three-bedroom paired houses will be built in two apartment blocks. In the brand new El Olivar neighborhood, which will also propose lots.

It is promoted by the Semaco Group, a developer that built the Las Liebres neighborhood at km 38 and the La Esquina de Tortugas Norte shopping center.

Mixed-use

Pueblo Caamaño of the developer Vitrium Capital, at Km 46, adds a new proposal: Ícono Sur, a building that rises from Avenida Caamaño to Colinas del Norte with offices and apartments.

Clear streets with the presence of trees are vital to help the purchase decision

The corporate spaces are completed, and the garages by the end of the year, while they estimate the final consolidation of the work for the beginning of 2023.

Total an investment of USD 20 million. It will have premises on the ground floor, 10 spacious and flexible offices from 40 to 600 m2. In addition, it contemplates the expansion of the residential area with 38 apartments of 1, 2 and 3 rooms, access sectors to the units in the basement and an underground parking lot with 129 garages. The architectural design is in charge of the BMA studio (Weddings, Miani & Anger) and is inspired by Italian Tuscany.

“Pilar was consolidated as an option to maintain the urban lifestyle in a natural environment. The search for new green spaces and fewer clusters to live, work and enjoy. We can see this in the growth of the Food Park of Pueblo Caamaño, due to the number of inquiries we receive, both residential and commercial, and the renewal of 100% of the contracts.”, commented to Infobae Federico Gagliardo, CEO and founder of Vitrium Capital.

Pueblo Caamaño, on the avenue of the same name, an access that connects to other urbanizations. The development has homes, commercial premises and offices

The values ​​of Ícono Sur are based on the USD 139,900 for offices (average of 100 m2 total) and USD 118,300 for the apartments (average surface of 75 m2). Additionally, garages are sold from USD 15,000 each.

The financing offered consists of an advance of 30% upon signing the sales ticket (plus 4% + VAT for adjudication expenses), 60% in 15 equal and consecutive installments during the work and 10% upon possession .

KEEP READING:

Laundering for construction and mortgage loans: expectations for measures to encourage the sector

Dollar today: the free price rises to $ 201.50 after the restriction for the payment of fees for trips abroad

How much does the exclusive Nordelta eco house cost with rooftop water collector and bioclimatic design