New AoT Poster Confirms Release Date

Almost a year after the premiere of the first part of the fourth season of Attack on Titan, a new piece of the culmination of this long-awaited anime was recently revealed. Not only MAPPA, those responsible for this adaptation, have given us a new look at the final chapter of Eren and company, but The premiere date for the latest episodes has been confirmed.

On his official Twitter account, MAPPA shared an image showing us Eren Jaeger and a series of crystals where we can see some of the main and secondary characters that have accompanied our protagonist on this long journey.

Along with this, it has been reaffirmed that the second part of the last season of Attack on Titan will begin airing in the winter season, specifically, on January 9, 2022. Considering that the conclusion reached by the manga was not to everyone’s liking, it will be interesting to see if a faithful adaptation will take place here, or we will see something different.

It will be interesting to see how the anime comes to an end. Attack on Titan It was the first anime for many, and it took this form of entertainment to a new level, so it is certain that the emotions of the fans are at a level not seen before. Hopefully their expectations are met, although considering the end of the manga, disappointment is also an option.

Via: MAPPA