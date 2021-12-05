The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) continues to adopt measures to pursue drivers who habitually exceed speed on Spanish roads. The deployment of new radars will begin soon that will identify cars that brake before fixed radars and immediately accelerate afterwards.
If you are one of the drivers who brake before encountering a fixed radar and immediately afterwards you accelerate, you will soon find that a penalty fee to your home with the photo of your vehicle. The DGT wants to provide the 780 fixed radars with a functionality incorporating what is called a cascading radar installing a mobile radar before and after each fixed radar. In that way drivers who brake or accelerate after the fixed radar will be hunted.
The law allows it
The legislation obliges the DGT to notify where the fixed radars are located but with mobile ones, freedom is total. In Spain there are about 550 mobile radars in circulation and possibly the number will increase to complement the fixed ones and thus detect offenders who know the roads and know exactly when to brake to avoid being fined. The new measures also prepared by the DGT include expanding the fleet of drones which at the moment is composed ofr 39 aircraft. At the moment there are only 23 fines and the most reported infractions are the use of mobile phones at the wheel and drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. In 2022 the public body will expand the fleet of drones and possibly they will also be able to control the speed just like the famous Pegasus, colloquial name with which the 10 helicopters They control speed on the roads.
The new Traffic Law will also take an important step in everything that has to do with anti-pollution restrictions. The DGT will fine 200 euros to drivers who do not respect the traffic restrictions imposed by the City Councils when combustion vehicles enter low-emission areas. As of 2023, all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must have a low-emission zone, which will force the councils to adopt measures to prevent the most polluting cars from entering these zones.
Electric cars the big winners
They are here to stay but thanks to the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, they will be increasingly protagonists of the big cities to circulate without limitations. In Madrid, for example, Mayor José Luís Martínez-Almeida promised to suppress Madrid-Central when it reached the council, however the low-emission zones designed by the previous Municipal Government have remained. Barcelona or Seville also have low-emission zones that include urban and peripheral areas when pollution increases.