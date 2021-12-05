If you are one of the drivers who brake before encountering a fixed radar and immediately afterwards you accelerate, you will soon find that a penalty fee to your home with the photo of your vehicle. The DGT wants to provide the 780 fixed radars with a functionality incorporating what is called a cascading radar installing a mobile radar before and after each fixed radar. In that way drivers who brake or accelerate after the fixed radar will be hunted.

The law allows it

The legislation obliges the DGT to notify where the fixed radars are located but with mobile ones, freedom is total. In Spain there are about 550 mobile radars in circulation and possibly the number will increase to complement the fixed ones and thus detect offenders who know the roads and know exactly when to brake to avoid being fined. The new measures also prepared by the DGT include expanding the fleet of drones which at the moment is composed ofr 39 aircraft. At the moment there are only 23 fines and the most reported infractions are the use of mobile phones at the wheel and drivers who are not wearing a seat belt. In 2022 the public body will expand the fleet of drones and possibly they will also be able to control the speed just like the famous Pegasus, colloquial name with which the 10 helicopters They control speed on the roads.