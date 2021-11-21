Nov 21, 2021 at 08:12 CET

Nothing stops the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who contributed a double-double of 32 points and 20 rebounds that helped the Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Orlando Magic 117-108 this Saturday and continue on the winning streak.

The Bucks won their third straight game and improved to 9-8, the first time they have been on a positive mark since they were 3-2 on October 27.

The Bucks’ victory came in the first of two consecutive games that both teams will play. The league champs and the Magic will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee.

Power forward Bobby Portis also claimed his great momentum in form and becoming a winning factor for the current league champions after contributing another 24-point double-double, his best touchdown of the season, and 15 rebounds.

Giannis’ 30 minutes played tonight are the fewest by any player in a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists since minutes were first tracked in 1951-52. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) 32 pts | 20 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/bNlPheZOzT – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2021

While guard Grayson Allen also raised his offensive production and scored 16 points with the Bucks, who are beginning to consolidate their team game.

By the Magic (4-13) the best scorer was reserve RJ Hampton with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Rookie guard Jalen Suggs had 14 points and reserves Chuma Okeke and Mychal Mulder each scored 13 points for the Orlando team.

The Magic lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to the worst record in the East, 4-13.

Orlando played without leading scorer, point guard Cole Anthony, who was left out after spraining his right ankle on Friday night’s final play against the Nets in Brooklyn.