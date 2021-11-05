New ambush by the Michoacan Family left two agents dead in Texcaltitlán

Two agents ministerial Mexico state they lost their lives together with a detainee, and six police elements were injured after another ambush perpetrated by alleged hitmen assigned to the Michoacan Family on Texcaltitlán.

According to the official report, Investigative Police were attacked in the afternoon of this Thursday when coordinated operations to identify surveillance points and safe houses of the criminal group.

The events occurred when the convoy of ministerials I was traveling on the highway The Door – Coatepec, in the Ojo de Agua community.

A alleged hawk that was transferred by elements of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) he also lost his life during the shooting. This subject had been arrested with communication devices and was being investigated for his alleged work as an informant for the criminal faction.

At least one of the injured officers is in a delicate condition; all were sent to the hospital for medical intervention. An audio on the call for help was broadcast on social networks, where an officer assured that the prosecutor of the area was also injured.

“The families of the Investigative Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as the six injured will receive all the backing and support of this Institution”, Highlighted the FGJEM.

After the strong confrontation, federal forces such as the Army and the National Guard They deployed an operation together with state troops to track down possible suspects who had admitted injured to hospitals region of.

