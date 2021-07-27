New AC content: NH is in development

After a year full of constant updates, as it celebrates its first anniversary in the market, Animal Crossing: New Horizons stopped its flow of new content, something that disappointed more than one fan. But nevertheless, this will change in the next few days.

Through a tweet published on the official Nintendo Twitter account, it has been confirmed that on July 29 the fireworks will arrive at New horizons. Similarly, it has been confirmed that The Big N is already working on new content for this title, which will be available in the future. This was what was commented on the matter:

“A free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on July 29. Make sure you’ve updated to the latest version to enjoy upcoming weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items. In addition to these updates, more free content is in development for Animal Crossing: New Horizons later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience ”.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It arrived on the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020, and during its first year on the market we saw constant updates that improved some aspects of the game, offered us new activities, expanded the creation tools and much more. But nevertheless, When spring rolled around this year, fans were surprised to see that previously viewed activities and scenarios were being repurposed.. Fortunately, this will change in the future.

Via: Nintendo

