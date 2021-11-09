New 64 GB RAM that could reach mobile phones in 2022

Technology keeps advancing and Samsung is always at the forefront. Today the company announced the first LPDDR5X RAM for mobiles that not only has spectacular features, but also promises an absurd maximum amount of RAM. In 2022 we will see very interesting smartphones with features that could exceed what was expected. The mobiles with 32 or 64 GB of RAM memory they are already possible and could make an appearance.

New LPDDR5X memory: faster and more efficient

Samsung will present its new Exynos processor in a few days and has used today to drop another bomb. The company has just launched the first RAM LPDDR5X for mobiles. This new memory advances considerably and allows much more amazing options than what we have seen in 2021.

According to Samsung, its new memory is a 30% faster than the LPDDR5 and a 20% more efficient. This means that devices that include it will be able to have faster RAM than will consume less energy, something possible thanks to the manufacturing in 14 nm.

At first the chips will only be in configurations of 16 GB, so the smartphones that want to include it will have an absurd amount of RAM. But it does not end here: these modules can be stacked in 16 GB configurations to achieve a 64 GB RAM memory in mobile phones.

Mobile phones with 64 GB of RAM could arrive in 2022

Yes, in 2022 there may be manufacturers who decide include 64 GB of RAM in their mobiles. Samsung just gave the possibility, it does not mean that this is going to be used in the short term. Today’s mobiles don’t need that much RAM, but we already know how the marketing world works.

It is possible that a manufacturer of gaming mobiles is considering the possibility of launching a stratospheric version that breaks with everything established. If you decide to use the new Samsung RAM it could include 32 or 64 GB memory on your device.

Of course, it will not be used, but surely there is more than one user out there who will buy it because it is one of the most incredible mobiles on the market. We know that it is not necessary, but we cannot deny that we are looking forward to seeing it.

Via