The tests of the Ferrari Purosangue 2023 do not stop. The Italian brand’s technicians continue with a fleet of prototypes, seen in these spy photos, traveling the main roads near the Maranello headquarters, a set-up that will last until mid-2022.

The «Prancing Horse» has a great year ahead of it 2022. Its new model development department is at full capacity and the proof is the prototypes of the different models that we have seen in tests in recent months. The Ferrari Purosangue 2023 It is one of the most popular, and the one that will open a new chapter in the history of the Italian brand with the world debut of the SUV.

Some acronyms that he does not like at all, and that they prefer to call it «FUV». The truth is that the well-known “Frankestein” mules were already targeting a model with a lower body height than modern off-roaders. And it is that, although the Purosangue will have air suspension and different driving modes with a specific one for off-road, it won’t be much higher than what you’re seeing in these spy photos.

the rear of the Ferrari Purosangue 2023 contains very suggestive special details

The Ferrari Purosangue will see the light as a 2023 model, after next summer

The Purosangue shows contained proportions with the passenger compartment far behind the front axle, a technical solution for a balance of weights. The clear fastback silhouette –inherited from the GTC4 Lusso– is also clearly visible, despite the fact that it is camouflaged twice. Under the canvas, the production body is covered in vinyl sheets and also contains parts to distort the lines and details of the design. Even so, very low headlights are determined, and LED daytime running lights placed in additional air intakes to the central grill characteristic of the Italian brand’s models.

The manufacturer is absolutely jealous of the final design, especially at the rear, although there are some striking details. Just above the pilots you can see a more profiled area, an indication that it may have an integrated spoiler and an opening below that, suspiciously, points to the third brake light. But, looking more closely, they are appreciated a pair of tubes under the hood in the middle of the rear bumper. A detail to reinforce the sportiness and that it would not be strange to see it in any of the versions of the range.

The latest information indicates that the Ferrari Purosangue will be unveiled at the end of next summer, instead of mid-spring as planned. The firm does not intend to overshadow its new models, and each one monopolizes its own intention. An extra time to test the two powerful hearts that he will equip, V8 and V8 engines with plug-in hybrid technology, and to which the big star can also be added: a V12. Although the latter is in the air, all will have all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission.