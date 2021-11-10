Uncover it in the new 2023 BMW X8. The Munich brand’s sportiest and luxury SUV takes a giant leap, losing some of the bulky camouflage and showing off new production details. An important step forward one year after going into production, and with the premiere of a new plug-in hybrid version.

The development of new BMW X8 2023 has taken an important giant step, after accumulating a long year in tests and with a very bulky camouflage that with this progress remains bulky. The Garching brand, in charge of the development and fine-tuning of the first independent BMW M model as was the defunct M1, you are closer to your presentation.

The news spy photos confirm that the sports SUV will be the third model in the luxury line with an avant-garde design, with the thin strip of LEDs peeking out from under the edge of the engine hood, and with the main headlights divided into a lower level. Even so, the X8 prototype maintains a shell around the double radiator grille, discreetly revealing one of the front cameras in between. They are even still perceived the horizontal bars that make up the new grille of the M sports models.

The BMW X8 2023 advances in its development discovering its advanced production design

The BMW X8 takes a leap in its development one year after entering production

The wheel arches are already more defined, housing large alloy wheels with a design -very aerodynamic- completely unprecedented in the model range, with the brake calipers painted in red. But it also stands out for the conventional door handles instead of the new flush and the horn shaped rear view mirrors typical of BMW M models.

In addition, in our gallery you can also see a second prototype that presents more significant details, such as the unobstructed camouflage fixed rear window and the distinctive Hofmeister fold shape, somewhat more stylized than that of the BMW X2, as we anticipated in the beginnings of this model. From behind, the great advance, despite the fact that this part does present a greater camouflage, production taillights they are glimpsed behind the pieces that deform the rear view, with a fine luminous line although somewhat more sinuous.

An important step forward in G09 that we will see with more clarity later this December in the Concept BMW XM that the German brand will present as a preview of its design, also promising a unique interior. But the most interesting thing about the registered prototype of these spy photos is that it is a plug-in hybrid that will offer a range in electric mode of more than 60 kilometers.

Until now this detail had not been seen in any of the prototypes sighted, since the ‘E’ in the German license plate is assigned to electrified vehicles that offer this number of electrical autonomy as a minimum. It means that the German brand will offer plug-in hybrid mechanics with different power levels up to a maximum of 700 hp, the result of a powerful combination with the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 on the combustion side.