The Polestar 3 is one of the confirmed models for 2022, a very sporty electric SUV that will be manufactured in the United States, but of global production. The Swedish firm has already advanced some details, but this leak reveals very attractive features.

Polestar has already advanced a first image of its second new electric model, a sporty SUV with a very avant-garde design that will completely break the aesthetic genes that still link it to Volvo. An interesting option that will arrive in mid-2022.

No spy photos of the new Polestar 3, since the brand is very zealous in its developments, as much as Volvo’s parent company, an interesting filtration has revealed some of its most characteristic details, as it shows the structure of the chassis and body, exposing the design of the front. In it you can see the production headlights, with an appendix that goes up the sides of the hood and how they have been transformed from the advancement of the Concept Precept.

The side of the new Polestar 3 2022 shows a very sporty design without being a coupe

The Polestar 3 will be a sporty and technological electric SUV

A very vertical front profile in a short overhang featuring a fine grille and a bumper with very straight lines. The leak also reveals what will be hidden under the front hood, with a little “frunk” as the little front boot is called with just enough space to store charging cables and little else.

In addition, you can see the space that a large panoramic roof, ending in a spoiler over the tailgate that will put the icing on a very sporty design. Polestar has given a very attractive side with a lower line of the windows that rises progressively from the rear doors. Even the image also shows a large vertical screen placed on the center console, the latter protruding, and following the style of both the Polestar 2 and many other new generation rivals that you will have to face.

First public appearance of the 2022 Polestar 3 prototype, the sports electric SUV Read news

The Polestar 3 will arrive in mid-2022, with a mechanical offer adapted to the different markets in which it will be sold, so it will have versions with a single rear electric motor and propulsion on this axle, and two electric motors with all-wheel drive. Polestar has not provided specifications for now, but we do know that the performance in power will be truly great pointing to 600 hp maximum power.

A flagship that will not only be in terms of performance, but also autonomy. aspires to be one of those that will offer the highest number, close to 800 kilometers. In addition, it will also feature a sophisticated LIDAR sensor for level 3 autonomous driving.