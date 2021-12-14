The prototypes of the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 continue to travel kilometers left and right throughout the Spanish geography. Just a few days ago one of the prototypes of this hybrid version of the SUV appeared almost uncovered in southern Europe and now it is more covered than ever in these new spy photos.

The range of the new Nissan Qashqai 2021 It is already on sale in Europe, although it is not complete yet. There is a version that is still being developed, since it will be the true spearhead and the one that accumulates thousands of units when it goes on sale next summer. It’s about the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022, the hybrid option that the Japanese are pending to release.

This sustainable mobility unit is what is hidden under these new spy photos that have come to us. However, unlike the prototype spotted a few weeks ago that practically had black adhesive tapes, this one is completely covered in camouflage. One of the oldest test prototypes in the Qashqai fleet, barely showing a detail. Despite this condition, it is not an important detail, since aesthetically there will be no differences between combustion and this hybrid.

The prototype of the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 undergoes cold tests

The hybrid version of the new Nissan Qashqai poses in new spies

Our reader has indicated that the Japanese SUV was stopped and that not a single sound was appreciated from the engine, restarting gear and hearing only the rolling noise. Something common in this type of model. The new Nissan Qashqai e-Power aims to become one of the best-selling models in its category premiering a type of technology practically unprecedented in Europe, because its hybrid propulsion system is closer to the operation of an electric.

The Japanese SUV will be the first model of the brand to launch e-Power technology in the Old Continent, a system that has a 154 hp gasoline engine and an electric motor that produces 140 kW, equivalent to 190 hp, in addition to an investor. In this model, the combustion engine acts only as a power generator to power the electric motor, since this is the one that moves the wheels.

A version that will be placed at the top of the range, and that promises high efficiency values, also having advanced technology «E-Pedal»Therefore, with a single pedal, all driving functions – starting, accelerating and decelerating – can be performed with the brake pedal to stop the new Qashqai e-Power when necessary. Tests that are being intensified in different European regions to optimize their operation to the maximum, and whose first units will hit the market in summer 2022.