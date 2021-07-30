The new generation Mitsubishi Outlander will not be sold in Europe. The firm of the three diamonds gave up its commercialization in the Old Continent and to do so only in the United States. Now, Mitsubishi announces the arrival in this market of the Outlander PHEV, the plug-in hybrid version.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV The previous generation was a bestseller in the European market, so a new model was a must and thus counteract the competition with a powertrain of proven efficiency. But, the plans unveiled by the Japanese brand supposed the reduction in supply in Europe, also dragging the plug-in hybrid SUV.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 was introduced earlier this year, a model for the United States, where a more efficient variant will also be sold, a new Outlander PHEV that has already been announced with a more than revealing teaser. Just the right rear corner, with part of the driver and the plug-in hybrid system badge. Mitsubishi has advanced better driving dynamics, smoother and also a longer range in electric mode.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander will also have a PHEV variant in 2022

Mitsubishi confirms 2022 Outlander PHEV

Which is the largest SUV of the range is a joint development with Renault and Nissan, so under the modern and elegant exterior design, it has the advanced CMF platform of the French giant and that has extended to all the models of the group. A plus for which the brand may change its mind in the future and that the Outlander joins the range of plug-in hybrids.

The new Outlander PHEV will be offered with a spacious interior, accommodating seven passengers in three rows of seats, an extra row that will not be a problem despite the fact that the battery is located just under these two independent seats. Mitsubishi has been sparing on technical details, so it hasn’t advanced its specs.

What is known so far is that the Japanese brand will once again rely on its own system, the same as the old model, combining the four-cylinder gasoline engine, adding two electric motors and a larger capacity battery.