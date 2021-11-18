Revealing new 2022 Mercedes GLE Facelift spy photos. The star brand’s SUV faces the mid-life facelift and, despite being seen on previous occasions, these new images show more clearly the aesthetic novelties that it will offer. Changes in cosmetics and important news inside that will arrive in autumn 2022.

The prototypes of the Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 They advance in their tuning, showing more and more details of the new image, despite the fact that the star firm has tried to keep the improvements in the family SUV hidden. A renovation that will bring new features in the interior, the equipment and the engines.

The news spy photos they are more than revealing, as the test units leave new details in view that, until now, had not been seen. And that the Mercedes have made an effort to dress with several layers of vinyl the key areas of the GLE. But, the headlights show the new light signature on the upper edge, instead of the two claws of the LED daytime running light between the projectors. In addition, the radiator grille also shows the new look, with the top full of small three-pointed stars and the lower one in honeycomb painted in black. A design that will change according to versions.

The spy photos Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 reveals more details of the facelift

The Mercedes GLE Facelift 2022 will bring aesthetic and technological innovations

The front bumper is also new, giving greater prominence to the air intakes at the ends, which are more generously sized, and introducing a thin calender just behind the license plate, having a greater cooling capacity for the mechanics. Some changes that will be very light but the right ones to give a more modern air also in a rear part in which the great novelty will be the optical groups.

The spy photos show some checked pilots. Dressed in a vinyl cape, the same “lying down” triangle shape of the current model is perfectly visible, but changes the lampshade, the light signature of the position light and the distribution of functions. New alloy wheel colors and designs will complete the exterior novelties. Inside, Mercedes will not surprise with a revolution, beyond a new steering wheel, an update to the MBUX infotainment system and new driving assistants.

The Mercedes GLE Facelift It will be released on the market in just one year, and with a range of engines that will maintain the same current structure. 48 Volt MHEV four and six cylinder petrol blocks, technology that will also be extended to diesels. Plug-in hybrids will remain intact, with their 100 kilometers of maximum range, no battery change forecast for now.