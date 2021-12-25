The new 20-peso bill, which the Bank of Mexico put into circulation last September, was recognized at the High Security Printing event as the best commemorative bill in Latin America.

Every year the High Security Printing awards the latest technologies and techniques in the production and issuance of tickets, electronic passports, identification cards, visas and other secure documents in Asia and Latin America in three categories: the best new ticket, the best series of tickets and the best new commemorative ticket.

The new commemorative 20-peso note shows on the obverse the “solemn and peaceful entry of the Army of the Three Guarantees to Mexico City on September 27 of the memorable year of 1821.” Its broadcast was on the occasion of the bicentennial of the consummation of National Independence.

The work, by an anonymous author, which shows the entry of the Trigarante Army and which was included in the new commemorative 20-peso note is part of the collection of the National Museum of History of the Castle of Chapultepec.

On the reverse it has “a mangrove ecosystem with the Mexican crocodile and the chocolate heron in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve in the state of Quintana Roo, a natural heritage of humanity.”

