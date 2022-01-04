Nevermind cover "baby" lawsuit dismissed

The judge who took the complaint for the photograph of the cover of the album “Nevermind” by Nirvana, decided to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit was brought by the man who as a baby was photographed for the cover of the album Nevermind, the Seattle band’s most iconic album, alleging “abuse” and “child pornography” against the surviving members of Nirvana and the record labels involved.

Spencer Elden, the baby photographed naked in the early 1990s and now in his 30s, sued several people and companies associated with the record, including former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the widow of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, who is the executor of the Cobain estate.

Elden’s lawsuit claimed that the cover image was taken and used without her consent and that the nudity amounts to an image of child abuse.

Before Christmas, attorneys for the defendants requested that Elden’s lawsuit be dismissed, stating that he had “spent three decades preying on his fame as the self-proclaimed ‘Nirvana Baby'” and that the lawsuit had “no merit or meaning.” .

This Monday, January 3, Judge Fernando Olguín, of the United States District Court in central California, dismissed the case, according to Variety.

The case was dismissed because Elden representatives did not meet the deadline to file an opposition to the motion for dismissal. The deadline was December 30.

Still, although the lawsuit has been dismissed, Elden is left with a second chance to resubmit evidence. If the “Nirvana Baby” does not meet the new deadline (January 13), the lawsuit will be definitively dismissed.

Elden’s lawsuit includes managers Guy Oseary and Heather Parry, who manage Cobain’s musical heritage; photographer Kirk Weddle; art director Robert Fisher; to the original Nirvana drummer Chad Channing and various record companies (including some that no longer exist) who have sold the album in some way since its release in 1991.

The record companies named in the lawsuit include defunct labels DGC and Geffen, as well as Warner Records, MCA Music and Universal Music Group (which now lists Nirvana’s album in its catalog through Interscope Geffen A&M).

What the Nevermind Baby Lawsuit Said

The lawsuit says the defendants were part of a “record promotion scheme commonly used in the music industry to gain attention” and that the boy was exposed “in a sexually provocative way to gain notoriety, boost sales. and attract the attention of the media and criticism ”.

Elden took advantage of that photo over the years. In fact, he has recreated it several times as a teenager and adult, diving into pools to pose for the album’s 10, 17, 20 and 25 anniversaries.