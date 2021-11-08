Just a few years ago, starting a video editing project required elements not available to everyone. We are talking about both hardware and software elements that in most cases could only be used by professionals. However, at the moment things have changed a lot in this regard, since almost any user can be in this type of work. Of course, the computers and editing programs that we can use at the moment have nothing to do with those of a few years ago.

But with everything and with it despite the advances that technology has had in recent years, we must be careful when edit videos. We say this because sometimes these tasks make a higher consumption of resources such as the RAM, which can become a problem. As we say, for this it is advisable to take some precautionary measures and thus avoid greater evils in this type of project.

Improve the use of video files to save RAM

The first thing we must take into consideration is that, despite being able to carry out video editing projects, we must take into account the files that we use. With this what we want to say is that, if we have a somewhat limited computer in terms of specifications, or it is simply old, we must be more careful. For example, we should avoid files with high resolution video content.