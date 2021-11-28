In addition, it is very interesting to know that it is a open source project for which we will not have to pay a single euro. We can download from its official website and install it on practically any operating system to start using it as soon as possible. Considering that there are some libraries made up of several hundred or even thousands of these electronic files, this type of program will be very useful to us.

It is true that there are several alternatives to choose from in this regard, but there is no doubt that Caliber is the most popular and used throughout the world. In fact, there are people who have been using this software solution for years, so they do not want lose your libraries or settings. This is something that at a certain time and for example after a catastrophe with the PC, can occur.

The heads of this application that we are commenting on for the management of ebook libraries do not stop launching new ones functions through your updates. In this way, in addition to managing the books, we can perform many other tasks. At the same time, errors are corrected, the interface is improved, as they add useful functionalities for the users themselves. In these lines we want to focus on the possibility of exporting or importing the program data. That is why we are going to see when we will be interested in making use of it.