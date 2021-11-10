Oncology.mx .-Within the framework of International Day Against Neuroendocrine Cancer, celebrated on November 10, it becomes essential to raise awareness about a condition that is little said. Neuroendocrine tumors are cancers that begin in specialized cells called neuroendocrine cells, which have traits similar to those of hormone-producing and nerve cells.

They are rare and can appear anywhere in the body, although most appear in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum, and pancreas. Some grow slowly and some grow faster. They can produce hormones in excess, others do not release hormones, and still others not enough to cause symptoms.

Diagnosis and treatment depends on the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is, and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.

Neuroendocrine tumors are known as “the zebras” of the cancer world. This is due to the rarity of the disease as the symptoms resemble more common diseases such as Crohn’s, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, and rosacea.

Types of neuroendocrine tumors

It can start in the stomach, pancreas, and gastrointestinal digestive tract.

They generally develop within the lining of the digestive tract and grow slower so they do not cause symptoms.

It originates in the chromaffin cells of the adrenal gland, which specialize in releasing adrenaline during times of stress. It occurs in the adrenal medulla, the inner area of ​​the adrenal glands, above the kidneys. The tumors increase the production of adrenaline and norepinephrine, hormones that increase blood pressure and heart rate.

Merkel cell cancer

It is very aggressive, fast growing and rare. It can also be called neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin or trabecular cancer.

Neither type has a specific known cause or risk factors. However, some cases can appear aggregated in families, giving rise to hereditary syndromes when there are certain germline mutations that can be transmitted in successive generations.

Among the hereditary syndromes, the multiple endocrine neoplasms of autosomal dominant inheritance with potential involvement of multiple organs stand out.

There are no ways to prevent sporadic neuroendocrine neoplasms since there are no specific risk factors. Nor are routine examinations performed for their early diagnosis, taking into account that they are also rare tumors.

Due to the low frequency, slow growth, and the presence of nonspecific symptoms, there is often a delay in diagnosis that can last up to several years.

