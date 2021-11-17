Oncology.mx.- Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a type of cancer that begins in specialized cells called neuroendocrine cells, they have traits similar to nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Almost 6 out of 10 patients with this tumor (58%) are in an advanced stage when correctly diagnosed, making successful treatment difficult. The diagnosis is often confused with conditions such as anxiety, menopause, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), asthma, or diabetes.

The risk of neuroendocrine tumors is higher in people who inherit genetic syndromes that increase the risk of cancer. They are rare and can appear anywhere on the body. The three main areas of the body in which they are found are the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, and lungs.

Gastrointestinal NETs are found in the gastrointestinal tract or in the digestive system and are the most common type of neuroendocrine tumors. Pancreatic cells form in pancreatic islet cells and include several rare types of NETs. Pulmonary types are less common than other types and account for about a quarter of neuroendocrine tumors.

There are many types of neuroendocrine tumors. Some grow slowly and others very fast; some produce excess hormones (functional tumors); others do not release hormones or do not release enough hormones to cause symptoms (non-functional tumors).

Its diagnosis depends on several factors, such as the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is, and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. The tests and procedures that a person may undergo to diagnose a neuroendocrine tumor will depend on the location of the tumor in the body.

Tests may include physical exam, tests to look for excess hormones, imaging tests, and procedures to remove a sample of cells for analysis (biopsy).

Treatment options will depend on the type of tumor, its location, and whether you are having signs and symptoms of excess hormones produced by the tumor. Based on that, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, drugs to control excess hormones, and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy can be considered.

RGP