Elon musk Not only is he one of the most famous personalities today, he is also the richest person in history. He is co-founder of PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink Y OpenAI, CEO of Spacex, from Tesla motors and president of SolarCity. In short, a tycoon with all the letters. In an interview, Musk sat down to talk to the CEO of Babylon Bee, Seth dillon, the editor in chief, Kyle mann, and the creative director, Ethan Nicolle. One of the several themes they touched on was the metaverse, and Elon musk criticized the concept.

The Babylon Bee is a satire website that publishes news on topics including religion, politics, current events, and public figures. In their last interview, they spoke with Elon musk and, within an hour and a half of the video, they paused for a while at the metaverse to see what the tycoon thought about this phenomenon of Mark Zuckerberg. When asked if he believed that this concept could be dangerous or positive for humanity, Musk he was skeptical and joked: “maybe we are in the metaverse right now”.

“I don’t know if I necessarily believe in these metaverse things, although people talk to me about it a lot.“Commented the founder of Tesla. He also added that while you can put a screen in front of you, that doesn’t mean you’re in the metaverse. “Is rare. When I was a kid they told me ‘you don’t feel very close to the television, it will ruin your view’. And now we have the television literally here (while putting his hand in front of his eyes). Is that good for you?”, He explained.

What’s more, Musk He talked about virtual reality and touched on some of the side effects that were in certain video games, such as the dizziness caused by the first versions of VR glasses. “From your computer, console or whatever, you can play first-person video games and move without getting dizzy, but if you do it with VR glasses, yes”, He added Musk.

Given this, they told him that in order not to have those glasses it was better to have a direct connection in the brain, alluding to Neuralink, the neurotechnology company of Musk which specializes in the development of implantable brain-computer interfaces, also known as Brain-Machine Interfaces or BMI. “In the long term, a Neuralink sophisticated could put you fully into virtual reality“Replied the businessman.

She also added that she can’t imagine people wearing a screen on their face all day and never wanting to take it off. Although he clarified that he does not want to be like an old man who rejects the internet, Musk remarked: “I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse, this sounds like some kind of a buzzword”.

“Currently I am not able to see a convincing metaverse situation “, confessed Elon musk. To this he added that both the metaverse and Web 3.0 sound more like good marketing strategy than reality.

