Neuralink, brain interface technology company co-founded by Elon Musk in 2016, he has been working on the development of a chip that would be implanted in people’s brains.

The function of said chip would be to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity, and its use is intended for medical applications, such as the treatment of severe spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders.

After raising $ 205 million in July, Neuralink said it would funnel the funds toward developing its chip so that it could allow quadriplegic people to control digital devices with their minds.

During an interview broadcast live at the CEO Council Summit of The Wall Street Journal, held on Monday, Elon Musk said that Neuralink works well in monkeys and that his tests have shown that it is very safe., reliable and can be removed when needed, safely.

Although FDA approval is still pending, the mogul added that hopes that next year the first applications can be made in humans and that the first people to be considered for a brain chip will be those with a serious spinal cord injury. Additionally, Musk said that Neuralink’s “standards for implanting the device are substantially higher than required by the FDA.”

However, it remains to be seen whether human chip implantation will actually begin in 2022, as Musk has promised, as there have already been some previously unsuccessful attempts. In February this year, he said that Neuralink could start rolling the technology into people by the end of 2021; And earlier, in 2019, Musk said he expected to begin human testing in late 2020; clearly neither of those two dates was fulfilled … Will the third be the charm?