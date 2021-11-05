We discuss some advantages that you can obtain if you buy the products that allow you adopt home automation in your home.

The home automation Is the set of technologies applied to control and smart automation of the home, which allow efficient management of energy use, in addition to providing security and comfort between the user and the system. We can achieve this through some products that make up a smart home, for example those that are connected to the internet, which we can manipulate from the comfort of our smartphone.

The growth and adoption of homes smart or “smart homes”Are in showing more and more relevance; according to a study carried out by Statista where it shows the number of smart homes, it is shown that in 2017 these were already 141.91 million, a figure that has been constantly increasing until reaching 259.89 million in 2021 and this figure is expected to reach 478.22 million in 2025.

This has been achieved not only thanks to the fact that the various technology companies are creating these types of products, but because they actually cause small but considerable changes that manage to make people’s lives a little easier, in addition to enjoying certain benefits.

It may be that acquiring these products can represent a considerable investment to your bank account, however, it has some other benefits that will even allow you save on electricity (as strange as it sounds).

This can be done with different products on the market, however, we recommend that you do it with the help of Netzhome, who has a product catalog with which you can choose different options to apply home automation to your home, either with security cameras, smart lighting or other accessories.

Here are some advantages that you can take advantage of if you decide adopt home automation:

Security – One of the best reasons to use home automation in our favor is security, since thanks to the different cameras that we can acquire, we can monitor our home, office or any place that occurs to us, from our hand with a smartphone. An example of this we have with the Netzhome outdoor camera, who thanks to its free application we can monitor our home even if we are on the other side of the world.

Saving – Saving energy with this type of product is a reality; We have an example of this with the Wi-fi socket of Netzhome, which allows us to program it so that at a certain time of day, it stops passing electrical current to the devices that are connected to this device. In the same way is the smart bulb, with which we can level the intensity of light in our rooms, having considerable energy savings.

Comfort – Having a smart home allows us to manipulate different objects from the comfort of our smartphone or even with our voice, making our life somewhat lighter. An example of this we have with smart voice assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana, Siri and a few more, which you can use to give some instructions to your home devices by connecting both.

The adoption of the home automation has multiple benefits, both in comfort, energy saving and safety, which you can access at an affordable price thanks to Netzhome that you cannot miss.