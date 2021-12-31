Alexa It has a function that will allow you to listen to the chimes of Year New, today we tell you how to do it.

The world has only recently welcomed the arrival of the assistants smart in their daily lives, being the product of the constant advances in technology and the result of the evolution of artificial intelligence, a situation that the international market has received with open arms around the world. According to the study of Statista where it shows the forecast of the number of assistants virtual in use worldwide, in 2019 these managed to reach 3.23 billion, a figure that is constantly growing and it is estimated that it will reach 2024 and record 8.4 billion of these.

Currently there are a considerable number of companies that offer their smart assistants; However, there are some that have managed to stand out above the others, due to some functions that make them an unbeatable experience, among the main ones, Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby, among others.

This type of assistants smart are constantly updated to improve the experience of its users through different functions, which allow to support them in the workplace, comfort, or simply help them cope with some free time by programming some ingenious responses, just as you do. Alexa with their commands secrets and else functions that enhance the experience of their owners.

Similarly, Alexa provides an opportunity for different brands, businesses and companies to benefit, if they choose to offer some options to link their services with it, as it does Netzhome.

Netzhome is a brand that offers a wide catalog of smart products, worthy of a smart home, where we can find articles such as a wifi socket, smart bulb and others to be able to link them with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing us to manipulate their functions through these smart assistants with “the magic of your voice.”

One of the reasons why Alexa has achieved its popularity around the world is for its iconic answers Y functions that improve the experience of their consumers, even on some representative dates. Alexa It has a function where it could help you to count the 12 chimes of Year New, either to accompany you along with your loved ones, or so that you do not feel so lonely at this time.

As is well known by its owners, some actions may be requested from Alexa using specific voice commands, so if you want it to accompany you with the chimes from Year New you just have to say: “Alexa, ring the bells”Subsequently, the countdown will begin on the 12 chimes that represent each month of the year.

Despite this, it could start or take longer than expected, so if you want it to count them at the exact moment, we recommend saying the command a few moments before so that you can do the necessary tests and avoid the countdown take you by surprise.

Enjoy the Year New with this fun feature of Alexa and continue to enjoy your smart assistant to the fullest.