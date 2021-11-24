We show you some modes secrets that you can activate in your Alexa and improve your experience with the smart assistant.

The assistants smart They have won the hearts of technology consumers who choose to be at the forefront through innovative solutions that are lately being offered by the giants of the market. According to the study of Statista Regarding the forecast of the number of virtual assistants in use worldwide, during 2019 3.25 billion of these were registered and it is expected that by 2024 these will represent 8.4 billion.

These digital assistants would be the product of the latest technological advances where the presence of the intelligence artificial, which is no longer allowed to take to the comfort of our home to enjoy various benefits that can be the simplest and for entertainment purposes, as well as some more complex ones that can help us carry out different work actions, such as performing mathematical operations or agenda programming.

Similarly, these smart assistants allow us to control various devices that we can purchase for our home; We have an example of this with Netzhome articles, who have a wide catalog of products that will make your home a smart home in order to increase the security of your spaces, as well as save energy.

Despite its efficient uses, you can also access some functions that will not necessarily help you work, but you can have a good time and get more than a smile.

These smart assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, have some secrets that very probably few consumers are aware of their existence, today we show you some of them that you can activate with voice commands that Geeksterra it shows us.

Self-destruct mode – Clearly this command will not make your Alexa self-destruct, but you can scare someone who does not know about this secret command.

Soap opera mode – This would show you the more dramatic side of Alexa, as if it were a soap opera. You can activate it by saying the words: Alexa telenovela mode and stay with the suspense that distinguishes each episode ending.

Football mode – If you unlock this command, the smart assistant will tell you the phrases that every fan of this sport should know. You can say “Alexa soccer mode” or you can choose the secret activation mode “Alexa soccer mode”.

Northern mode – The smart assistant can communicate with you with a royal accent (if you wish) by activating the northern mode, which you can activate through the command “Alexa, royal mode”, and you will be able to hear words with the iconic accent, as well as other phrases typical of the region.

Mom mode – Using the command “Alexa mom mode”, the assistant will give you advice typical of a mother who tries to protect her children, even if she must scold them to achieve it.

Teen mode – You can activate this function by means of the command “Alexa adolescent mode”, where the smart assistant will give you answers typical of those belonging to this age group, as well as a simple “OK”.

Baby mode – This mode can be used to play a joke on someone you know, with endless possibilities where the only limit will be your imagination; to activate it, you just have to mention “Alexa baby mode”.

Taquero mode – This mode will make your Alexa respond with some iconic phrases from Mexican tacos where, according to the site, you will find tacos of all types.

These are some of the commands secrets that you can use with your Alexa to have a good time and enhance your experience with Amazon’s smart assistant.