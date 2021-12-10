We show you some of the Questions and comments that Mexicans ask the smart assistant Alexa the mostDid you already know them?

The assistants smart are becoming more and more relevant in today’s market, thanks to the multiple benefits they offer, either for employment purposes or simply for leisure, in addition to providing extra comfort in some actions. However, among a wide range of these provided by different companies of world caliber, there are some that manage to stand out above others; Statista shows in its study on the voice assistants with the greatest impact on the market (according to the score obtained in the “Voice Platform Impact Rating” of 2020) that Amazon’s Alexa leads the list with a score of 110.2, Google Assistant in second place with 97.3, Apple Siri with 38.3, Samsung Bixby with 25.5 and SoundHound with 11.0.

Alexa is the attendee intelligent However, it also leads with the preference of consumers, who choose to choose Alexa over other options in the market, not only because it is the “daughter” of Amazon (the most important company in the world, at the moment), but the brand constantly chooses to integrate some functions that have served as a effective marketing tool, where they even benefit different brands, such as Netzhome.

Netzhome is a brand that offers a wide variety of “smart” products, worthy of belonging to a smarthome, which in addition to providing different benefits in terms of electricity savings, comfort and security, its articles offer fans of smart assistants to connect the products of their home with Alexa from Amazon and Google, allowing manipulate and program them by using your voice and some commands.

Alexa is quite well known because it has among its functions some funny answers which you can access through commands secrets, which serve to entertain your consumers for a few moments with the ingenuity of the intelligent assistant. Taking into account the high number of people who have a Alexa At home, millions of users choose to use it and make different types of proposals through curious commands, so today we will show you the questions and comments that Mexicans ask Alexa the most (according to information from Notigram).

Alexa, do you want to be my girlfriend? – This question was asked more than 200 thousand times

Alexa, I love you – The smart assistant got more love from Mexicans, who mentioned this to her more than a million times.

Setting a timer or an alarm was requested more than 22 million times.

What rhymes with jalapeño?

In about a million times, Alexa has helped users find their cell phones.

Alexa, tell me a joke – The smart assistant was requested more than 10 million times.

Mexicans thanked Alexa more than six million times

The musical genres most requested from Alexa were band music, classical, pop, and traditional mañanitas, being requested more than two million times.

These were some of the questions and comments that Mexicans ask Alexa the most, which you can enjoy thanks to Netzhome.