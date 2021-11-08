Although in Spain, since 2010, any woman of legal age can voluntarily interrupt her pregnancy during the first 14 weeks of gestation (as stated in the Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy), the stigma. Referrals to private clinics where pro-life protesters receive patients and inter-territorial displacements due to conscientious objection are still a reality in our country. For these and other reasons, some people on the internet have realized the importance of having networks of volunteers willing to accompany abortions to whoever needs it.

According to the latest annual report prepared by the Ministry of Health, throughout 2019 99,149 abortions were performed in our country. Of all the IVEs that are carried out in the national territory, almost 86% (the vast majority) are carried out in out-of-hospital centers, mainly from the network of private clinics arranged with the public system. And it is that patients are usually referred to private clinics because, among other reasons, in the public ones, professionals accept conscientious objection.

In this social context, the journalist Sara Riveiro published, a few days ago, the following message that was vilarized on Twitter: “I am completely serious about this: if someone needs company to go for an abortion in Madrid and does not have anyone to ask or does not want to ask people from their close circle, for whatever reason, I have a fairly flexible schedule and I don’t have any problem in being there. ” Many other people quickly joined the initiative.





This is how we knew about the existence of the La Juani Granada platform, a group from Granada that exists to accompany people in their process of voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE), create a community and report the problems that this health service presents in practice. And the thing is, not only do people come to your page looking for a company, but also for information on the pharmacological and surgical processes of the intervention or share your doubts:

“Las Juanis are here to accompany you, inform you, tuck you in and offer you resources wherever you are. If it cannot be in person, we will do it by phone or with social networks. The time to experience abortion in shame and loneliness is over. We are here with you, “they explain in a message on Instagram.

Also, in the month of November, they organize their Encounter of Experiences. Is about a “safe and loving” virtual space, where participants can share their experiences around the Voluntary Termination of Pregnancy; “It is super important that we know that we are not alone, that our emotions are valid and that we deserve a dignified, humane and careful treatment,” they explain about the objective of the event.

Another non-profit organization that you can turn to for help is A Contracor, the first Spanish association of mourning for the Interruption of Pregnancy. And it is that, as they explain, “when a woman has to make the decision to interrupt her pregnancy, often falls into a complex grieving situation that society, today, is not able to understand “.

Behind your page is a group of committed mothers with give visibility to your grief so that it is authorized and get the protocols to improve so that all the people who have to go through it receive the treatment they deserve and all the necessary information to prepare and go through the grief in a healthy way.

It all started with a conversation that turned into a WhatsApp group, I link into a Facebook group … and when they realized it they were more than 200 women from all over the world who shared the same experience. Some had made the decision not to continue with their pregnancy for medical reasons, others for personal reasons, but they were all united by a common feeling. Now they collaborate with various hospitals throughout the Spanish geography and offer guidance and support, workshops, accompaniment, talks …

Photos | Unsplash