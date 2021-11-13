The drivers of a taxi and a truck, in Durango, have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Mobility and Transportation, after being pointed out in networks.

Through social networks, some users have denounced a couple of drivers for a case of discrimination, writing messages such as “#Fat They pay per kilo” and “I do not get fat” in their units.

After realizing it, some people considered that it was mistreatment of users and immediately began to report it on social networks, having the expected result.

The first to be denounced was the truck, which had the message “#Gordas Pagan per kilo”. Given this fact, when seeing the power of convocation that was generated in the networks, the Ministry of Mobility and Transportation Durango made a post where it announced that the driver of the unit was identified and an infraction was raised.

At 8:30 p.m. on this day, Transport Inspectors located the indicated unit, corroborated the complaint and proceeded to lift the respective violation for user abuse, in addition to the penalty for lack of a card and license. @SGGDurango pic.twitter.com/xuM19Jp1PA – Undersecretary of Mobility and Transport Durango (@SSMTransportes) November 11, 2021

Later, the second to fall was the taxi driver, who carried the message “I don’t get fat”, a fact that also led him to be singled out and tried on social networks for mistreating the user.

Following these accusations, the Ministry of Mobility and Transportation Durango He also reported that he had located the taxi driver, who received an infraction for what he had written in his unit.

Today at 11:55 am, the driver of the denounced taxi was found and cited for “user abuse”. The fine is around a thousand pesos. Drivers are invited to refrain from engaging in these offensive practices. @SGGDurango pic.twitter.com/caHcxHyeh8 – Undersecretary of Mobility and Transport Durango (@SSMTransportes) November 11, 2021

Undoubtedly, the times are governed, now, by what happens on social networks; Thanks to these platforms, which have acquired a use as a reporting tool, it has been possible to carry out acts of justice.

Today, more than a platform to chat or connect with other people, social networks have become a very powerful device and are becoming more and more relevant.

This is also due to the fact that users – people – are also changing and what might previously seem “normal” or “funny” is now very different; these times are managed with codes very different from those of a few years ago and, in that sense, an attempt is being made to implement values ​​and habits according to a new current of thought.

This type of situation, despite the fact that they are, in effect, acts of discrimination, have occurred for a long time and, despite the discomfort they could cause, few dared to report it, mainly because there was no response to such an indication.

Now, taking into account the great power that is at hand, with networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, the situation changes radically, because, thanks to the enormous universe they have, they are capable of making all kinds of viral complaints and ensure that justice is done, as happened with the sanctioned drivers.

On the other hand, this also speaks of the inefficiency of the authorities to solve a case; On many occasions, some complaints do not reach any resolution and the aggressors can get away with it.

However, if the event goes viral on networks, the result, in general, is different. Given this, the great impact that these platforms have on daily life is put on the table, which may also not be entirely beneficial, since not all complaints on networks are usually true and, in that sense, there is talk of cases of injustice and great damage to the image of users.

