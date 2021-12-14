There were many rumors about different titles that were going to appear during the Game Awards 2021 event, and among them was the supposed next game from the developers of Mortal Kombat and Injustice: NetherRealm Studios. But as we have seen, those rumors have not been fulfilled, leaving a void in many users. Therefore, the developer has had to take a step forward and state that NetherRealm Studios are not yet ready to announce their next project.

The person in charge of giving the message to all users has been himself Ed boon, creative director of the studio and co-creator of the Mortal Kombat saga, who through a response to a Twitter fan, thanks for all the excitement there is for the studio’s next project, but claiming that NetherRealm Studios is unable to showcase their next project by different variables that prevent it.

Really appreciate the enthusiasm for our next game and wish we were ready to announce. But we aren’t yet. Many more variables involved than we are allowed to disclose. – Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2021

Mortal Kombat 12 would be in development and would arrive before Injustice 3

Without confirming whether it is Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3, we can know that the team under Ed Boon’s leadership is working tirelessly on the studio’s next title, and Let’s hope that in the not too distant future we can see the result of so much work.