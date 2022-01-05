NETGEAR introduces its new blazing-fast 6E WiFi router

According David henry , President and CEO of NETGEAR Connected Home Products and Services, Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6-E routers will help their owners deliver Gigabit speeds to their latest Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6-E devices, with which we can obtain the best possible performance.

The Nighthawk RAXE300 , is a high-end tri-band router for home environments that promises to take our home Wi-Fi connection to a new higher level. Thanks to this network equipment we can achieve combined speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps via Wi-Fi thanks to the use of the 6 GHz band to free ourselves from interference and congestion. In the 2.4GHz band we can get up to 574Mbps of speed, in the 5GHz band we can get up to 4804Mbps of speed, and in the 6GHz band we can get up to 2.402Mbps of speed.

Regarding the Technical specifications of NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE300 we can say that they are:

Tri-band WiFi 6E (IEEE 802.11ax) technology with a speed of up to 7.8 Gbps.

It allows 8 simultaneous WiFi transmissions that guarantee that everyone in our house enjoys games and virtual reality without delay. Plus, it enables uninterrupted 8K streaming and smooth video calling at the same time.

Triband means that it supports the 6 GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, in addition, it is compatible with previous Wi-Fi regulations.

Five Gigabit Ethernet ports plus another Multi-Gigabit port capable of operating at 2.5Gbps / 1Gbps.

Six antennas optimally positioned inside the wings for stronger and more reliable connections along with less interference for our devices.

USB 3.0 Type-C port.

1.7 GHz quad-core processor.

You may be interested in knowing the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 RAX80 AX6000 router review.

Other features

With the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE300 we are facing one of the most advanced home routers that we can buy. Thanks to NETGEAR Armor We are going to obtain advanced protection against cyber threats for our home network and the devices that we have connected to it. Also thanks to Smart Parental Controls we will be able to control the time our children spend on the Internet. Thanks to it, we can easily manage children’s time and accessibility online on all connected devices.

As we have already mentioned before, inside it has six hidden antennas in the wings of the router that guarantee that it can maintain 8 simultaneous connection lines and, in addition, it can cover 2,500 square feet that is equivalent to about 230 square meters.

It should also be noted that it supports the latest, most secure and advanced Wi-Fi security protocol which is none other than WPA3. Also has VPN support to give safe access to your home and allows automatic firmware update to fix security vulnerabilities and improve performance. In addition, it also supports Link Aggregation, which allows two of its 1Gbps ports to be combined to work at 2 Gbps at the same time. If you want to consult the complete data sheet of the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE300 you can do so by clicking on the following link.

On the other hand, it has the application Nighthawk With which we can manage our network, configure WiFi access for guests, monitor devices, run speed tests and more. We have it available for Android:

Also for IOS:

Finally, the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE300 will go on sale for a price of € 399 that we will see to see how it translates into euros when it arrives in Spain.