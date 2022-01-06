Netgear digital art frames will support NFT

Netgear announced that its users will now have the ability to connect their Metamask wallet to their Meural digital art frame.

The NFT beta service as well as the integration with the Metamask wallet are beginning their development this month.

Digital assets have grown in popularity and in exposure around the world, thanks to various social committees, athletes, artists and entrepreneurs who have seen their potential and have decided to invest in them.

Similarly, as a collateral effect, the products or services related to them have also expanded their popularity rank among millions of people, one of these being non-fungible tokens, a type of digital certificate of authenticity that, through blockchain technology, can be associated with a single digital file.

Crypto art in expansion

This non-expendable good, given that it is not possible to duplicate it or replace it with something else, has unleashed a fever since last year, especially in the area of ​​crypto art.

To be exact, it was on March 11, when the NFT came fully into the public eye, after the work ‘Everydays – The First 5,000 Days’ created by the artist Beeple, was sold for $ 69.3 million dollars by the Christie’s auction house in New York.

The growth and interest in digitized works of art has led to four collections of non-fungible tokens will achieve market valuations of billions of dollars, including projects like Cryptopunks, Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Artblocks.

Since Beeple sold his work so far, the popularity of NFTs has only gone in one direction, upward. Such fame has caused other large firms to turn their gaze to these tokens.

Netgear and the NFTs

In fact, recently the signature Samsung made it known a new “NFT Aggregation Platform “ designed for your smart TVs, which will be available in Samsung’s MicroLed, Neo QLED and The Frame models, it will allow its owners to browse and buy NFT directly from their computers.

Following in the footsteps of the South Korean, the American company Netgear, recently announced that its Meural digital art frame will support this technology.

Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), Poppy Simpson, current head of product and content at Netgear Meural, noted in an interview that owners of non-fungible tokens will now have the possibility to connect their Metamask wallet to Meural.

“Currently, Meural is doing what it has always proposed from the beginning, promoting communication and community around visual culture“Simpson indicated.”Therefore, the incorporation of this new functionality is focused on all those people who have acquired our frame, with the aim of showing their personal memories.s “.

Beta

This new Netgear tool is currently in beta version, according to information collected by the specialized media The Verge. According to statements by Netgear, the beta NFT service as well as the integration with the Metamask wallet are literally starting their development this month.

It is important to mention that this is not the first time that the firm specialized in the production and sale of network systems has ventured into crypto issues and especially non-fungible tokens.

In fact, last July, Netgear announced the signing of an agreement with Async Art “to add programmable and dynamic NFTs to the Meural library.”

