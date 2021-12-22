The fourth season of the animated series Aggretsuko, transmitted by Netflix, was only available on December 16, several of us already had the pleasure of looking through their characters the growth that they develop during this new installment, as well as we could also give ourselves Realized that we did not know them that much, at least not how we thought.

This installment, which consists of 10 chapters, has left us with higher expectations for possible future projects that involve this title, as well as its characters.

We were able to observe, at the end of the tenth and last episode of it, that it was announced that this series will have a fifth season, something that its followers filled with delight.

With the legend “Retsuko Will Return”, in the lower middle part of a black screen, they leave us with that new hope and doubts about when news will be released in this regard, since in this same image, you can see the number 5 in the background from image.

Unfortunately, no further information on the details has been released so far.

Aggretsuko premiered on Netflix in April 2018, under the direction of Rareko and in December of that year it had an extra chapter as a Christmas special, then a second season was delivered to us in June 2019. While the third part arrived in August 2020, making this most recent installment, the fourth season, was released on December 16 of this year.

Right now it has been commenting that they could announce the premiere date of the fifth season in the weeks, if so, we believe that it will most likely be first by the streaming platform itself, Netflix.

Meanwhile, news continues to arrive about some recent collaborations this series has had:

This series, in addition to showing a greater background than most of us would have initially expected, has more peculiarities, such as being part of the Sanrio company’s line of characters.

And for those who do not locate what is Sanrio? It is the company that created and developed everything related to the iconic Hello Kitty brand, its characters, among which its main image stands out Hello Kitty, Gudetama, My Melody, Badtz- Maru and many others, with a unique and popular style that has already left its mark on several generations.