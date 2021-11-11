The Christmas period is approaching and on Netflix they are gradually announcing what their great news will be to conquer the public during those days. One that has caught my attention is ‘Elves’, a horror series that has just been presented haunting trailer.

A Danish nightmare

‘Elves’ tells the story of how a family’s Christmas vacation turns into a nightmare when one of its members discovers an ancient threat that threatens the area. Be careful with the effective use of Christmas music to create an appreciable sense of unease throughout the preview.

Created by Stefan jaworski (‘The Devil Below’), the series takes elements of Danish mythology to build for now a first season that will have just six episodes. A priori, a first-rate option for a short marathon when the next one opens November 28.





Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (‘Italian for beginners’), Rasmus Hammerich (‘The Rain’), Vivelill Søgaard Holm, Sonja Steen, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lukas Løkken and Lila Nobe lead its cast, while the staging is carried out by Roni Ezra.