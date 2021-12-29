Netflix came to the region 10 years ago. Hand in hand with the novelty of streaming services, the pioneer in this technology made its footing in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina at the beginning of the last decade and, since then, it has not stopped growing.

But there is a problem: it is no longer moving at the same pace as before.

Since the appearance of new similar platforms (such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV + and many others) and the logical saturation of the market, growth is no longer exponential, so Netflix’s marketing strategy is changing.

The brand’s bet, similar to those of other streaming services, is to invest in original content. Everyone hopes that is salvation.

In Mexico, the plan is ambitious and promising: repeating the successful “Televisa formula” that for years, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, shone due to the penetration that local productions had in the world.

Netflix goes for the “viral” soap operas of the 90s

Mexican soap operas went “viral” when the term did not even exist, analyzed a specialist in the sector talking about Netflix and its opportunity to “clone” that strategy.

According to a 1997 Unesco statistic, Televisa’s sales for these contents reached more than US $ 100 million, just below the BBC’s income and equivalent to those obtained by Warner or Paramount from the exports of their products.

With the passage of time, melodramas ceased to have the international significance of yesteryear. The arrival of new technologies and renewed communication formats changed faster than the content of soap operas.

But the interest cannot have been lost, they analyze in current streaming services. The rich also cry, for example, overflowed with success in Israel. In Russia, for example, 70 percent of adults saw it.

A decade after the arrival of the first video-on-demand platforms, the “Televisa formula” for exporting content seems to be the springboard for the faster growth of Netflix and other services.

The proof is that several are already investing in this. Netflix at the beginning of 2021 said it would make 50 original productions in Mexico with investments equivalent to more than 300 million dollars.

Luis Miguel’s series is an example of what the plan will be like. It reached more than 180 countries and in most of them it was in the first positions in reproductions.

Own Francisco Ramos, vice president of originals for Latin America at Netflix, said that the bet is to invest more in Mexican content, publishes The universal.

Although he did not speak of the “Televisa formula”, he added: “There are countries in which a lot of content from Mexico is consumed even when they do not speak Spanish. I see it as what happened in the 90s with Verónica Castro’s soap operas, which were consumed in distant countries, that is happening now ”.

This strategy is leading Netflix to make Mexico the second country in which the platform invests the most in content creation. It is because he knows that then he will be able to take those products to other markets and with great success. The “Televisa formula” seems to be working.